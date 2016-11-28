OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Pythian, a global technology company that helps businesses adopt and manage disruptive technologies to better compete, is pleased to welcome Matthew Abarbanel and Marc St. Louis to the Pythian team.

As VP of Technology Services, Matthew Abarbanel is responsible for ensuring that Pythian's technology services align with the strategic objectives of the company. He will draw on his vast experience in IT Operations to bring together business and technical teams to re-envision Pythian's operational platform, enabling the next generation of services for our customers.

Abarbanel has held senior IT management positions at some of the world's leading technology companies, including Apple, Beats Music, Sony Music, IODA, and BitTorrent.

"Pythian continues to leverage digital technologies to drive better outcomes for our clients and having an industry visionary such as Matthew architecting our next-generation operations capability will accelerate our digital evolution," said Paul Vallee, Pythian's CEO. "He is a strategic thinker with deep technical expertise, and will be instrumental in the organization as we continue to expand our global and online service offerings."

Also joining the team as Director of Information Security and Compliance, Marc St. Louis will drive Pythian's internal IT security program, and ensure the highest level of compliance across the organization. He brings 15 years of IT security and auditing to Pythian and has held positions at TELUS, Canadian Blood Services and Entrust Datacard where he led technology and audit teams. St. Louis has also built a reputation in the Managed Security Services industry through roles at TELUS' Managed Security operations group and leading the Cloud Security Services team at Entrust Datacard.

"Security is critical to everything that Pythian does, and Marc's extensive expertise and knowledge of security, auditing, and compliance make him a tremendous asset to our team, and delivering trusted services to our customers," said Myles Trachtenberg, Pythian's CIO.

Pythian is a global IT services company that helps businesses compete by adopting disruptive technologies such as advanced analytics, big data, cloud, databases, DevOps and infrastructure management to advance innovation and increase agility. Specializing in designing, implementing, and managing systems that directly contribute to revenue growth and business success, Pythian's highly skilled technical teams work as an integrated extension of our clients' organizations to deliver solutions that enable the strategic use of data, accelerate software delivery, and ensure reliable, scalable IT systems.

