VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Finore Mining Inc. ("Finore" or the "Company") (CSE: FIN)(CSE: FIN.CN)(OTC PINK: FNREF) and Kushtown USA ("Kushtown") announce that the companies are working closely with their legal advisors and are nearing completion of final documentation for filing with the Canadian Securities Exchange for completion of Finore's merger with Kushtown USA and plan to file the documentation in the coming weeks.

Kushtown USA Progress

Kushtown USA has entered into consulting agreements with leading industry legal and regulatory advisors on marijuana legalization in California and North America and is working with these advisors to structure the company's operations to be fully compliant with the changing legislation across North America.

Kushtown USA, with guidance from its advisors has entered into an Option to Lease a facility to establish an automated bottling and edibles manufacturing and distribution facility in the Greater Los Angeles area and is finalizing its due diligence on the facility. The company is working with its advisors to ensure its planned manufacturing facility will be compliant with the California Food Safety Program.

The Food Safety Program of the Food and Drug Branch of California strives to be a world leader and trusted voice in farm to table food safety. The mission of the program is to protect and improve the health of consumers by assuring foods are safe, and are not adulterated, misbranded, or falsely advertised. This is accomplished through enforcement based upon scientific principles and specific legal authority.

Kushtown International Branding Program

Kushtown USA owns the trademark "KUSHTOWN" in the United States and has submitted applications to trademark KUSHTOWN in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Latin America. Kushtown's goal is to build the Kushtown brand of sodas, sauces and edibles across all regions where marijuana is legal for medicinal or recreational marijuana products. Initial plans are for Kushtown USA to focus in the USA and Canada. The company will also be seeking licensing partners to the Kushtown brand in other countries such as Colombia, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, Portugal and Spain, where marijuana has been largely legalized.

Kushtown President, Peter Moret states, "We are moving quickly to be the first company to work towards an internationally recognized cannabis brand of sodas and edibles. I am proud to stand behind the reputation that Kushtown USA has built in the California cannabis medicinal market and it has long been my goal to build Kushtown into an internationally recognized name brand. Our transaction with Finore will establish a Canadian public listing and acquire the required funding to do so. We have engaged the best industry advisors who will guide us to be a first mover in this exciting business opportunity and move forward with full compliance to the changing regulatory fields in the various jurisdictions."

