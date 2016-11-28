TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)(TSX VENTURE: ROI) (the Company or Route1), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that it has been verified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol ROIUF. Route1 will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI.

The OTCQB market offers public companies transparency and ease of trading to engage both retail and institutional investors. OTCQB's streamlined rules and regulations provide international companies with a timely and cost-efficient method of trading their securities in the United States.

"We are pleased to be listed on the OTCQB, and expect that this listing will serve to increase our trading volumes and liquidity. Trading on OTCQB is part of a multi-pronged strategy which we believe will allow us to attract new investors to Route1." said Tony Busseri, CEO of Route1.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is traded on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol ROI.

