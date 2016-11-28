Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), today announced the appointment of Dr. Frédérique Corallo to the position of Chief Medical Officer, Immunology, further strengthening the Company's scientific and medical expertise within this therapeutic area.

Dr. Corallo will lead the development of OSE Immunotherapeutics's innovative products, with a particular emphasis on autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Corallo is a physician, specializing in immunology, and has over 25 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Prior to joining OSE Immunotherapeutics, she spent over 10 years as Medical Director at Biogen, one of the world leading biotechnology companies.

Dr. Corallo previously held management positions in Medical Affairs and Clinical Research at multiple biopharmaceutical companies, including Janssen Cilag and Sanofi (Hoechst Marion Roussel). Throughout her career, she has led strategic and operational management of immunology-related clinical development programs and medical marketing activities.

"Frédérique's expertise in the area of immunology, and her vast experience overseeing drug development programs and medical affairs initiatives, will be critical to further advancing our immunotherapy products and strengthening OSE immunotherapeutics's competitive position in this field", commented Dominique Costantini, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company led by world-class immunologists and focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.

The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:

Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US Orphan Status in the US - registration expected in 2019 a Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017 the product is also considered in other cancer indications.

to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Orphan Status in the US in NSCLC is considered in 2017 the product is also FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy Phase 1 trial completed - for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development

CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation to pursue clinical development Effi-7, interleukin receptor-7 antagonist in preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and other autoimmune diseases

interleukin receptor-7 antagonist for inflammatory bowel diseases and other autoimmune diseases Effi-DEM, new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor in preclinical development for immuno-oncology

targeting the for immuno-oncology R&D: candidates targeting new receptors in immuno-oncology

The portfolio's blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity

**BCC Research

More information: http://ose-immuno.com

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics' management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "target", "plan", or "estimate", their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics' shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 8 June 2016 under the number R.16-052, the consolidated financial statements and the management report for the fiscal year 2015, as well as the Merger Document registered with the AMF on 26 April 2016 under number E.16-026, all available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics' website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161128005517/en/

Contacts:

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry, +33 143 297 857

sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

or

Contacts media: Alize RP

Florence Portejoie Caroline Carmagnol, +33 647 389 004

oseimmuno@alizerp.com

