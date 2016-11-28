sprite-preloader
Montag, 28.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3097 ISIN: GB0003295010 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
28.11.2016 | 17:46
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, November 28

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		The European Investment Trust plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		Investec Wealth & Investment Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):		N/A
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		24th November 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:28th November 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:		From 12% to 11%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights
DirectDirect Indirect DirectIndirect
Ordinary Shares
GB0003295010		5,042,2375,042,2374,998,1074,998,10711.90%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date Exercise/
Conversion period		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
4,998,10711.90%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

Discretionary client holdings registered in the name of Nominee companies 100% owned by Investec Wealth & Investment Limited.
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A
13. Additional information:N/A
14. Contact name:Phil Beardwell Chartered FCSI
Senior Compliance Manager
15. Contact telephone number:020 7597 1356

© 2016 PR Newswire