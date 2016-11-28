Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2016) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE), industry-leading providers of recreational facilities across North America, today announced it has approved the continuation of the Company's quarterly dividend policy and declared eligible dividends totaling $0.02 per common share that will next be paid on January 17, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 30, 2016. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Company's dividend policy on a quarterly basis.

Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of ice rink and multi-purpose recreation facilities. Canlan is the largest private sector owner and operator of multi-sport facilities in North America and currently owns and/or manages 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as indoor soccer fields, sport courts, volleyball, and basketball courts. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.icesports.com.

For more information:

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Michael F. Gellard

Senior Vice President & CFO

604-736-9152