TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/16 -- (TSX: LBS.PR.A) - As a result of improving portfolio performance, DBRS Limited ("DBRS") issued a press release on Thursday, November 24, 2016 announcing that the preferred share rating for Life & Banc Split Corp. has been upgraded from Pfd-3(low) to Pfd-3. For a full copy of the DBRS press release please visit their website at www.dbrs.com.

