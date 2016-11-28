SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 28, 2016) - Last week, 28 agents and staff members at Zephyr Real Estate were acknowledged and honored for their long-term dedication and loyalty.

Those receiving awards for 20 years with Zephyr Real Estate are agent Jack Bernstine and staff member Joe Scrogham.

For 15 years, the agents are Wes Freas, Britton Jackson, Mara Klein and Gary Rink along with staff members Therese Love and Meg MacKay.

For 10 years, agents Doug Carpenter, Claire Chessen, Ann Cordova, Debbie Dells, Steve Dells, Stefano DeZerega, Doug Dietz, Dace Dislere, Tara Donohue, Tim Gullicksen, Debra Gurriere, John LePage, Patrick Lowell, Ravi Malhotra, Luba Muzichenko, Eamonn O'Callaghan, Rita Roti, Derek Schreiber and Virginia Thackwell were honored as well as staff member Hud Bixler.

These honorees join 89 past awardees that have also clearly committed their expertise and talents to San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm. Zephyr's history of attracting and retaining the brightest and best is well known throughout the greater Bay Area, a reputation that is well supported by these numbers.

"We recognize and truly appreciate the contributions of these team members at Zephyr," commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr's President. "Longevity allows us to develop relationships that are mutually successful and rewarding, and we are grateful."

Zephyr's roster includes well over 300 full-time agents and over 100, or about one-third, of those have been with the company for more than 10 years. Zephyr continues to maintain its position as a leader in the industry for providing its agents and staff with the environment, support, technology and tools needed to succeed in a highly competitive industry.

