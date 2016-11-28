Konyang University Hospital will pioneer low dose 2D/3D imaging in the large South Korean market

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, announced today the official opening of the first EOS site in South Korea, the third largest market in Asia, at the Konyang University Hospital. The University Hospital serves an adult and pediatric population of 7 million outpatients and 25 million inpatients on average per year.

The University Hospital has a strong orthopedics department for surgical and non-surgical treatment of the spine and joints. Patients of the specialized spine clinic will benefit from the low dose, full body images and weight-bearing, 3D analysis that EOS provides for deformative and degenerative spine conditions. In addition, the joint replacement clinic will use the EOS images and 3D torsion and alignment measurements to improve the planning of arthroplasty surgeries and control post-operative outcomes.

Prof Kim Sang Beom, Chief of the Spine Centre and Orthopedics Department and Board Member of the Korea Spine Surgeon Association, commented, "EOS is a real innovative technology with low dose biplanar 2D/3D radiography that's approved by NECA. We are happy to be able to extend our services and care to our patients with this technology, including beginning to screen children and students utilizing the applicable Micro Dose option. The Konyang University Hospital uses the most advanced technology for better patient outcome. EOS will be the gold standard for musculoskeletal treatment in the near future."

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, commented, "The Konyang University Hospital will be a strong reference center for the EOS platform in South Korea. Together with the Innovative Technology status obtained from the NECA Center for New Health Technology earlier this year, this will fuel adoption in the important South Korean market. We look forward to serving more Korean hospitals, healthcare professionals and patients with our low dose 2D/3D technology."

