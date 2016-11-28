Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT) (NYSE Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2017.

Event Date 2016 full year sales and results February 27th, 2016 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 18th, 2017 2017 first quarter sales May 2nd, 2017 after market closing 2017 half year results August3rd, 2017 after market closing 2017 third quarter sales November 6th, 2017 after market closing

The Vicat Group has close to 7,900 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,458 million in 2015. The Group operates in eleven countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan and India. Over 68% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

