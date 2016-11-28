Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced that the management of the company will hold one-on-one investor meetings at the Guggenheim Securities 4th Annual Boston Healthcare Conference, taking place Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at The InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachussetts.

By participating in this conference, Onxeo will have the opportunity to meet healthcare-focused investors to further present the company and its promising pipeline.

Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with Onxeo management should contact their Guggenheim Securities representative.

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare and aggressive cancers. Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with four independent programs in various stages of clinical development, including Onxeo's first approved orphan oncology drug, Beleodaq®. The Company is headquartered in Paris, France and has approximately 50 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596) and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO).

Onxeo's orphan oncology products are:

Livatag® (Doxorubicin Transdrug™): Currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial (ReLive) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer); Livatag is also under exploratory preclinical development to assess interest of its combination with other anti cancer agents.

(Doxorubicin Transdrug™): Currently being evaluated in a Phase III trial (ReLive) in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (primary liver cancer); Livatag is also under exploratory preclinical development to assess interest of its combination with other anti cancer agents. Beleodaq® (belinostat): FDA-approved in the US in 2014 under the agency's accelerated approval program as a second-line treatment for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and currently marketed by Onxeo's partner in the US, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; belinostat in combination with other cancer agents is currently in development in first-line treatment for patients with PTCL (BelCHOP) and a oral formulation is under development.

(belinostat): FDA-approved in the US in 2014 under the agency's accelerated approval program as a second-line treatment for patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and currently marketed by Onxeo's partner in the US, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals; belinostat in combination with other cancer agents is currently in development in first-line treatment for patients with PTCL (BelCHOP) and a oral formulation is under development. AsiDNA : first-in-class siDNA (signal-interfering DNA) which has successfully undergone a proof-of-concept Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration

: first-in-class siDNA (signal-interfering DNA) which has successfully undergone a proof-of-concept Phase I trial in metastatic melanoma via local administration Validive® (Clonidine Lauriad®): Positive final results from a Phase II trial in head and neck cancer patients with severe oral mucositis

In addition, Onxeo has successfully developed and registered two non-cancer products, which are currently being commercialized in the U.S. and Europe.

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com.

To receive our press releases and newsletters, please register on: http://www.onxeo.com/en/newsletter/

Follow us on Twitter: @Onxeo_

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the 2015 Reference Document filed with the AMF on April 29, 2016, which is available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on the company's website (www.onxeo.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161128005592/en/

Contacts:

Onxeo

Judith Greciet, CEO

Nicolas Fellmann, CFO

+33 1 45 58 76 00

investors@onxeo.com

or

Alize RP (France)

Caroline Carmagnol Florence Portejoie

+33 6 64 18 99 59 +33 6 47 38 90 04

onxeo@alizerp.com

or

The Ruth Group (U.S.)

Kirsten Thomas Lee Roth

+1 508 280 6592 +1 646 536 7012

kthomas@theruthgroup.com / lroth@theruthgroup.com