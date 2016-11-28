Technavio analysts forecast the generic e-learning courses market in the USto grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the generic e-learning coursesmarket in the USfor 2016-2020. The generic e-learning courses market in the US has been broadly segmented into the two products, namely content and courses, with the courses segment accounting for over 66% of the market in 2015.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst at Technavio for education technology research, "The availability of gadgets such as e-book readers, tablets, and laptops, coupled with better and uninterrupted Internet connectivity, has led to a greater penetration of digital classrooms and e-learning products."

Technavio educationanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the generic e-learning courses market in the US:

The corporate and academic sectors have extensively adopted online learning methodologies. The regular course curriculum in institutions consists of online course content in the form of generic e-learning courses. Students are encouraged to access web-based resources of study materials for further references.

In the age of online education, institutions are adopting various learning and teaching methods, such as flipped classroom, blended learning, and virtual classrooms. Generic e-learning courses have been incorporated across all these methods as it provides learning opportunities in any kind of learning methods. This enables faculty and corporates to incorporate various hybrid and unique learning and training methods.

The incorporation of generic e-learning courses in organizations helps save costs while developing customized course content. The availability of generic e-learning courses further enables corporate managements to provide training on generic concepts and areas.

Learning and training through online resources provides flexibility by allowing candidates to access information and complete the course anytime and from anywhere. It has proven to be advantageous not only to students and employees but also to faculty members and trainers.

"In the corporate segment, employees have the flexibility to learn the desired course without compromising their office productivity," says Jhansi.

Rising penetration of m-learning

Corporate workplaces have been strongly following the bring your own device (BYOD) policy to facilitate enterprise mobility. Organizations worldwide are encouraging the use of tablets and smartphones in workstations. The corporate sector is also paving the way for the corporate-owned, personally enabled (COPE) business model. These implementations enable mobility for the employees and they can access course content from anywhere, at any time. Therefore, the use of mobile devices in the corporate sector is expected to continue providing vendors with an opportunity to offer more mobile-compliant features to users.

With this phenomenon garnering support among both the corporate and academic sectors, generic e-learning course providers have introduced mobile-compliant content. Also, since such courses provide standard coverage of fundamental concepts, they can be readily deployed to be used by learners and employees.

