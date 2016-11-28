Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2016) - Revelstoke Equity Inc. (TSXV: REQ.P) ("Revelstoke") announces that it has today filed its unaudited interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three month period ended September 30, 2016 (the "Financials").

A copy of the Financials are available on the SEDAR website under Revelstoke's profile at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Revelstoke Equity Inc.

Craig Leon - President and Director

Phone: (416) 368-2773

E-mail: cleon@rangercap.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.