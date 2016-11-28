The MEDICREA Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announced today that the Company's patient-specific UNiD™ Rod technology has now been used in more than 1,000 procedures.

Adoption of the UNiD™ technology continues to grow and gain momentum with over 110 orthopedic and neurosurgeons using UNiD™ Rods in the United States and Europe and represents a major milestone in establishing MEDICREA as an industry innovator in the global complex spine market. Surgeons discuss what UNiD™ means to their practice in this video. A special animation commemorating the 1,000-surgery milestone is also available here.

Dr. Evalina Burger, of University Colorado Hospital, stated, "We now realize how important it is to provide a specific alignment of the spine that is unique to each patient. If we do not achieve the optimal alignment during surgery, then we are too-often revising that patient later. UNiD™ is using precision technology and analysis to solve this clinical issue for patients as well as providing an invaluable support service and feedback loop for surgeons." Dr. Burger has performed more than 40 procedures utilizing UNiD™ Rods since the patient-specific technology was FDA-cleared in November 2014 and published her early results in Orthopedics

Denys Sournac, President and CEO, added, "It is MEDICREA's unique vision to bring personalized planning and analytical services to complex spine, forming a virtuous cycle of clinical improvement. We believe UNiD™ technology has the potential to significantly improve patient treatment and limit the costly burden placed on healthcare providers by reducing the occurrence of revision surgery."

The 1,000-procedure milestone is achieved on the heels of the Company's UNiD™ LIFETIME WARRANTY launch, announced on October 25, 2016 with the UNiD™ Premier Service, making MEDICREA the only player in Spine to provide a guarantee against one of the leading causes of revision surgery in complex spinal indications: structural compromise to the rod.

MEDICREA's UNiD™ Thoracolumbar and Cervical Rods provide a complementary solution to the Company's comprehensive solution package for complex spine, including PASS LP and PASS OCT fixation systems. The systems are marketed by MEDICREA within a global marketspace representing an annual value estimated to near $6 billion for the thoracolumbar and cervical fixation segments.

MEDICREA anticipates the announcement of FDA 510k clearance in the coming weeks for the Company's next extension to its complex spine portfolio: a range of top-loading, self-locking tulip screws, the most prevalent screw type in the complex spine market.

MEDICREA specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine. Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is an SME with 150 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, MEDICREA is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

