Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Reverse stock split of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: result of the shares sales resulting from the consolidation of fractions of shares.

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Limited Liability Company whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market

Registered office: Parc Industriel de Seneffe 1, 7180 Seneffe, Belgium

Company number: 0457.288.682 (RLE Charleroi)

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

28 November 2016, 20.15

As announced by Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, the reverse stock split of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG shares and beneficiary shares, decided during the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on 9 June 2016, with a ratio of one new share / beneficiary share (ISIN BE0974300320) for ten existing shares (ISIN BE0003689032) has been effective since 10 November 2016.

The fractions of shares were consolidated into new shares, which were then sold to Eckert & Ziegler EZAG by Euroclear Belgium, mandated by Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG. The net proceeds of the sale of those new shares will be allocated proportionally between the holders of fractions of shares.

Since all financial institutions did not communicate to Euroclear the necessary information regarding the new shares at the date initially foreseen for the end of the sale (i.e., on 18 November 2016), it has been decided to extend the period to sell the new shares until 25 November 2016, as announced by press release of Eckert & Ziegler dd. 21 November 2016. At the end of this extended period of sale, all the financial institutions have not communicated the necessary information to Euroclear Belgium.

At the date of this press release and on the basis of the information communicated to Euroclear by six financial institutions, 155 new shares were sold to Eckert & Ziegler EZAG (included the 143 new shares referred to in the press release of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG dd. 21 November 2016).

The average net sale price per share (ISIN BE0974300320) was 0.74 euro. The holders of fractions of shares, clients from the financial institutions that communicated on 25 November 2016 the number of new shares to be sold, will therefore be allocated cash compensation in an amount of 0.74 euro for each (former) action (ISIN BE0003689032) which they held prior to the reverse stock split. Provided that Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG SA has comprehensive banking details of the affected shareholders, the payment will be made during the week of 28 November 2016.

The holders of fractions of shares who used to hold Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG shares in dematerialized form and who have not received payment by that deadline should contact the bank at which they have their account.

Shareholders for which Euroclear Belgium does not hold bank details must send those details to info@bebig.com (mailto:info@bebig.com).

The financial institutions that have not communicated to Euroclear Belgium the number of new shares to be sold shall take contact with Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG (info@bebig.com (mailto:info@bebig.com)).

