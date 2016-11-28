Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Stem Cell Assay Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2016 2022" report to their offering.

The global market of stem cell assay is anticipated to reach USD 1,367.3 Million by 2022 at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2016 to 2022 due to rising investment in research-related activities, funding for stem cell research and technological advancements. The global market of stem cell assay has been segmented on the basis of type of assay, detection, kit, instrument, end-user, application, and region. Major strategies adopted by key players are collaboration, product launch, partnership and acquisition and merger, etc.

The key players in the global market of stem cell assay are Promega Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Hemogenix Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (CA), Cellular Dynamics International, Inc. (U.S.) and Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Geographic Analysis

6. Company Profiles

Bio-Rad

Cell Bio Labs, Inc.

Cellular Dynamics International

GE Healthcare

Hemogenix Inc.

Merck Millipore

Promega Corporation

R&D Systems

Stem Cell Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

