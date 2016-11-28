

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply over the course of the two previous sessions, the price of gold regained some ground during trading on Monday.



Gold for December delivery climbed $12.40 to $1,190.80 an ounce after sliding $10.90 to $1,178.40 an ounce in the previous session.



With the increase on the day, the price of the precious metal climbed off the nine-month closing low set last Friday.



The rebound by the price of gold came amid a decrease in the value of the U.S. dollar as well as pullback by U.S. bond yields.



