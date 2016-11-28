

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing the process of choosing individuals to fill the top spots in the incoming administration, President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with potential nominees for Secretary of State.



Trump is scheduled to meet with retired Army General David Petraeus on Monday and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney on Tuesday.



Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., is also due to visit Trump Tower on Tuesday to meet with the president-elect.



Trump will be meeting with Romney for the second time since he became president-elect, although the meeting comes as some supporters have criticized the possible selection of the former Massachusetts Governor as Secretary of State.



Appearing on several Sunday morning talk shows, Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway highlighted the 'breathtaking' opposition to Romney's potential nomination.



'It's just breathtaking in scope and intensity the type of messages I've received from all over the country,' Conway said on CNN's 'State of the Union.'



She added, 'I'm all for party unity, but I'm not sure we have to pay for that with the secretary of state position.'



However, Conway has stressed that the final decision will be made by Trump and that she will respect his choice.



Trump transition communications director Jason Miller said the president-elect is meeting with Romney again because the two haven't spent much time together.



Petraeus is seen as a possible alternative to Romney even though he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified information in April of 2015.



During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly attacked Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for putting classified information at risk through her use of a private email sever while Secretary of State.



