Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "World: Feldspar Market Report Analysis and Forecast to 2020" report to their offering.

This report has been designed to provide a detailed analysis of the global feldspar market. It covers the most recent data sets of quantitative medium-term projections, as well as developments in production, trade, consumption and prices. The report also includes a comparative analysis of the leading consuming countries, revealing opportunities opened for producers and exporters across the globe. The forecast outlines market prospects to 2020.

The global trade in feldspar amounted to 343 million USD in 2015, fluctuating mildly over the period under review. A significant drop in 2009 was followed by recovery over the next five years, until exports decreased again. Overall, there was an annual increase of +2.6% from 2007 to 2015.

Turkey remained the dominant exporter of feldspar over the period under review. In 2015, Turkey's feldspar exports totaled 145 million USD, which accounted for a 42% share of global exports. China, India, Thailand, and France were the other key global suppliers of feldspar in 2015, with a 32% combined share of global exports.

China (+13.8% per year) and Thailand (+9.7% per year) were the fastest-growing exporters from 2007 to 2015. China significantly strengthened its position in terms of global exports of feldspar, growing its share from 5% in 2007 to 12% in 2015.

On the other hand, Italy (18%, based on value terms), Spain (11%), Taiwan (7%), Russia (6%), and China (5%) were the leading destinations of feldspar imports in 2015. Imports to China grew at a rapid pace of +24.6% per year from 2007 to 2015. By contrast, Spain contracted its imports of feldspar over the same period. China's share of global imports increased by +4 percentage points, while the share of Italy illustrated negative dynamics (-9 percentage points).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Market Trends

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Volume and Value

3.2 Consumption by Country

3.3 Market Opportunities by Country

3.4 Market Forecast to 2020

4. Production

4.1 Production in 2007-2015

4.2 Production by Country

5. Imports

5.1 Imports in 2007-2015

5.2 Imports by Country

5.3 Import Prices by Country

6. Exports

6.1 Exports in 2007-2015

6.2 Exports by Country

6.3 Export Prices by Country

7. Profiles of Major Producers

