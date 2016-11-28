Cobre del Mayo S.A. de C.V. Announces Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results to be released on November 29, 2016

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 after the U.S. markets close on November 29, 2016. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.

Conference call dial in information:

Toll free numbers:

US/Canada: 866-240-5139

UK: 0800-229-1400

Mexico: 01 800-681-9522

Switzerland: 0800-121-040

Toll number (US): 001-713-481-0091