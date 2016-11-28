Reykjavík, 2016-11-28 20:43 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The City of Reykjavik's budgeting process, assumptions were updated. Since Orkuveita Reykjavíkur's (OR, Reykjavik Energy) budget is a part of The City's consolidated budget, OR's budget, published October 3rd 2016, has been adjusted accordingly. OR's revised financial forecast for year 2017 and a five-year forecast for years 2018 through 2022 was approved by The Board of Directors today and is attached.



