Safran Nacelles Names Victoria Foy as the Managing Director of Its Burnley, U.K. Production Facility

Victoria Foy has been appointed as the Managing Director of Safran Nacelles' U.K. subsidiary, Safran Nacelles Ltd., in Burnley, England, which produces and delivers components for the company's jet engine nacelles.

Victoria Foy previously was Safran Nacelles Ltd.'s Finance Director, a position she held for the past four years. In her new role, she succeeds Chris Plumb, who is retiring.



"We're delighted to welcome Victoria to the helm of our business in the UK," said Jean-Paul Alary, the President of Safran Nacelles. "She already has made a tremendous contribution while working with the company, and her familiarity with our culture and activity - as well as her strong leadership skills - will ensure she continues to build on our reputation as a reference in the Nacelle market. Victoria will also be an inspiration for young women in the aerospace sector."

The Burnley site manufacturers and assembles a variety of nacelle components for Safran Nacelles, covering applications that range from business jets and regional passenger aircraft to single aisle and large widebody airliners. Its activity includes elements of the very large nacelle for Airbus' A330neo (new engine option) jetliner, and the inner fixed structure (IFS) for Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Prior to joining Safran Nacelles in September 2012 as Finance Director at the Burnley site, she acquired significant experience as finance director of an American subsidiary Victoria Foy's professional career spans over 25 years in corporate banking and manufacturing as a qualified Chartered Management Accountant.

She has a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration with Manchester Business School.

Victoria Foy is a board member of the North West Aerospace Alliance, an organization that represents and supports the aerospace industry across northwest England.

