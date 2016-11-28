What's Happening with Cognizant Stock?Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw its stock surge by eight percent after the Elliot Management Corporation hedge fund released an open letter calling out Cognizant stock as being woefully behind where it should be."Despite this leading position," the letter stated, "Cognizant's stock price performance tells the story of deep underperformance across all relevant benchmarks, including its closest peers, over all time periods during the last.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...