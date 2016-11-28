Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "CD22: A Suitable Antigen for Targeted Payload Delivery by Immunotherapeutics" report to their offering.
This report describes and evaluates the competitive landscape of CD22-targeted immunotherapeutics based on different treatment modalities. In B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), CD22 expression ranges from 91% to 99% in the aggressive and indolent populations, respectively.
CD22 expression occurs in more than 90% of patients with B-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). CD22 is not expressed on non-B lineage cells or hematopoietic stem cells. In addition, CD22 is rapidly internalized after binding of the anti-CD22 antibody and is not shed in the extracellular environment, features that make it an attractive antigen for targeted delivery of payloads by immunotherapeutics such as antibodies or engineered T-cells.
Monotherapy of NHL and ALL with naked anti-CD22 antibodies only achieved modest efficacy results, indicating the need for more effective payloads but, at the same time, also providing development opportunities for new treatment modalities such as:
Combination therapies;
Radioimmunotherapy (RIT);
Immunotoxins (IT);
Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC); and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cells.
This report describes the profiles of 16 different specific and bispecific anti-CD22 immunotherapeutics based on different treatment modalities. The most advanced molecules have been submitted for regulatory approval. Furthermore, the profiles of nine companies active in the development of anti-CD22 immunotherapeutics are presented.
This report describes and analyzes the:
Target Background Scientific Rationale
Clinical Proof-of-Concept of CD22-Targeted Immunotherapeutics
Competitive Landscape
Profiles of Anti-CD22 Immunotherapeutics
Profiles of Companies with CD22-Targeted Immunotherapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
1. Target Background Scientific Rationale
2. Clinical Proof-of-Concept of CD22-Targeted Immunotherapeutics
3. Competitive Landscape
4. Profiles of Anti-CD22 Immunotherapeutics:
Naked antibodies;
Radioimmunotherapy (RIT);
Immunotoxins (IT);
Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC); and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cells.
5. Profiles of Companies with CD22-Targeted Immunotherapeutics
References
ADDENDUM: Competitor Analysis of CD22-Targeted Immunotherapeutics
