Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2016) - The Truth About Distracted Driving In Colorado - And It's Not What You Think. The Sawaya Law Firm Hits The Streets of Denver To Expose Distracted Drivers.

Today, The Sawaya Law Firm releases "Denver's Distracted Drivers" - an educational video sharing some shocking statistics on distracted driving in Colorado. The Denver-based personal injury law firm and its staff decided to find out - "How many drivers are driving distracted in Denver? Really?"



By setting up staff-run experiments at four intersections across Denver, Sawaya's "Driving Distracted Brigade" tallied all of the cars passing within a set amount of time, and documented each instance of distracted driving. After just ten minutes, the results were shocking -



Alameda and Federal

- 196 Total Cars - 25 Distracted - 13% Distraction Rate



Hampden and Monaco

- 241 Total Cars - 28 Distracted - 11% Distraction Rate



17th and Colorado Blvd.

- 166 Total Cars - 38 Distracted - 23% Distraction Rate



Havana and Colfax

- 113 Total Cars - 49 Distracted - 48% Distraction Rate



According to this study, the majority of drivers in Denver choose to drive without distractions! And while the dangers of distracted driving are real and should not be underplayed, the real story here is that distraction-free driving is a popular choice!



"When there's an effort to change hazardous behaviors, it's not enough to focus on just danger or death tolls," says Jake Sanders, Marketing Director for the Sawaya Law Firm. "This study shows that normalizing and popularizing good habits behind the wheel is necessary to defeat distracted driving, because behavior in our culture, whether smart or stupid, is largely imitative."



The video was created in hopes that more people will choose to drive without distractions, once they see that's what all the cool kids are doing. The firm is requesting drivers share their tips for Distraction Free Driving on the Sawaya Twitter profile, using the TimeToRideSafe.



About Sawaya Law Firm - The Sawaya Law Firm is proud to partner with the Colorado Department of Transportation and supports the federal goal of "Moving Toward Zero" traffic fatalities. The Sawaya Law Firm is celebrating its 40th year helping injured Coloradans get the legal help they deserve.



