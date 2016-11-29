Cutting Edge Loyalty App Set to Empower Small Retail Merchants Thanks to AEVI and Welcome Real Time Partnership

AIX EN PROVENCE, France, November 28, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI and Welcome Real Time, a Collinson Group Company, today announced their partnership to offer a new loyalty app solution on AEVI's Global Marketplace. At Store mPOS, the real-time reward application, is now available for banks and merchant acquirers to offer to small merchants. This additional service will enable retail merchants to offer their customers bespoke loyalty rewards, and in so doing regain a competitive advantage over larger, more established brands.

Welcome Real Time, is extending the range of high quality value-added apps and services available on AEVI's Global Marketplace, the white-labelled, business-to-business app store that enables banks and acquirers to offer merchants complete business solutions on a range of AEVI-enabled smart mPOS devices.

"We are delighted to collaborate with AEVI. At Store mPOS fits perfectly in AEVI's Marketplace as the leading app for real-time payment-integrated loyalty," says Pierre Boces, Head of Product Marketing and Consulting for Welcome Real Time."With At Store mPOS for AEVI, Welcome Real Time continues to put loyalty at the heart of every payment interaction."

Offering an empowering, fully customisable, loyalty solution, At Store mPOS allows merchants to be more in control of their marketing initiatives, track customer spending, and provide real-time rewards to their customers designed around their spending habits. Customers are rewarded seamlessly right at the point-of-sale, and without the need for unnecessary additional cards.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Welcome Real Time and are very happy to welcome them as a valuable partner for our Global Marketplace," says Mike Camerling, Chief ProductOfficer atAEVI. "So often small merchants don't have the resources to compete with big brand loyalty scheme, but through At Store mPOS our customers will be able to provide their retail merchants with a simple and tailor-made loyalty solution increasing their choice and flexibility."