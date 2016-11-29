Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2016) - Green Swan Capital Corp. (TSXV: GSW) ("Green Swan") has completed the previously announced 300 meter diamond drill program on its cobalt / gold property (the "Property") in Sudbury, Ontario. The program was completed on schedule and to best of Management's knowledge on budget.

The program consisted of five holes aggregating 298 metres, all drilled from the west of Ed's Watering Hole in the south end of the Property, targeting quartz veins in a structurally controlled corridor. All holes were drilled at a 45 degree angle, except for Hole 3 which was at a 50 degree angle. The five holes are approximately set out in the map below.