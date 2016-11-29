

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, picking up more than 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau, although the market may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, ahead of a key OPEC meeting and U.S. jobless data later this week. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials, telecoms and resource stocks, while the properties fell under pressure.



For the day, the index added 15.06 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 3,277.00 after trading between 3,267.67 and 3,288.34. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 32.34 points or 0.3 percent to end at 11,068.87.



Among the actives, Bank of China jumped 1.43 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.11 percent, China Life collected 0.35 percent, Ping An slid 0.46 percent, China Unicom spiked 2.02 percent, Vanke skidded 3.01 percent, Gemdale dipped 0.36 percent, PetroChina picked up 0.92 percent and China Shenhua advanced 1.89 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly negative as stocks moved lower on Monday, partly offsetting last week's strong gains.



The Dow dipped 54.24 points or 0.3 percent to 19,097.90, while the NASDAQ slid 30.11 points or 0.6 percent to 5,368.81 and the S&P fell 11.63 points or 0.5 percent at 2,201.72.



Profit taking contributed to the weakness as traders cashed in on recent gains, which lifted the major averages to new record closing highs last Friday.



Trepidation ahead of a key OPEC meeting later this week also weighed on the markets amid uncertainty about whether the members of the cartel will finalize an agreement on reducing oil production.



Activity was also subdued ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



