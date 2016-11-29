PathPartner Technology Announces Launch of Machine Vision Camera Module

FREMONT, California and BANGALORE, November 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

PathPartner's Machine Vision USB 3.0 Camera Modules (Color: PPMVR-AP-1 and Monochrome: PPMVM-AP-1) are based on AR0134 1/3-Inch 1.2Mp CMOS Digital Image Sensor with On Semi Global Shutter. The modules are designed for low light performance and feature a global shutter for accurate capture of moving scenes. This camera comes with 'PPMV Player', a UVC-compatible host application which works on Windows OS and works with any DirectShow application software. The camera module comes with a range of resolutions and frame rate support for various applications:

VGA (640X480) - 30, 60 & 90fps

720p (1280X720) - 30 & 60 fps

1.2MP (1280X960) - 45 & 54 fps

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20131202/657771 )

Ramkishor Korada, Co-founder and Global Head of Sales & Marketing at PathPartner says, "This latest camera module from PathPartner comes with manual exposure control, hardware trigger mode operation and captures still images and videos at maximum 1.2MP resolution at a frame rate of 54fps, making it an apt choice for any industry that employs automated process like scanning, identification and counting across Packaging, Medical, Semiconductor Manufacturing, to name a few."

Being a leading embedded vision solutions provider, PathPartner offers a choice of camera modules suitable for various applications. In addition to the Machine Vision Camera Module, they offer an 8 MP HD USB 3.0 Camera Module based on OV8825 CMOS image sensor and a 5 MP HD USB 3.0 Camera Module based on OV5640 CMOS image sensor. Both being fully compliant with USB3 Vision, USB Video Class (UVC) and USB Audio Class (UAC) standards.

PathPartner also customizes the modules as per the requirement. Customers can reach out to sales.usa@pathpartnertech.com for North America, sales.japan@pathpartnertech.com for Japan or sales@pathpartnertech.com for all inquiries. The camera modules are also available on their website for purchase. For more information, visit their website.

About PathPartner Technology

Founded in 2006, PathPartner is headquartered at Bangalore with an offshore research facility based out of California, U.S.A. PathPartner offers design, development and integration services in advanced embedded technology to solve complex challenges for clients around the world. Licensable multimedia software products and proprietary IPs for vision and connectivity applications to run intelligent systems such as autonomous cars, action cameras, wearable devices, smartphones etc. are our forte.

PathPartner is dedicated towards creating next generation multimedia experience through technology"driven execution and quality delivery for leading corporations across industries including automotive, semiconductor, broadcast, healthcare, cameras and surveillance.

Contact:

Usha V

PathPartner Technology

India: +91-80-6772-2000

USA: +1-408-242-7411

marcom@pathpartnertech.com



