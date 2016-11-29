World Fire Hose Market to Grow at 6.03% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, November 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global fire hose market research says the use of the continuous vulcanization process to produce a single-piece long hose was first highlighted through the FOIRCEV project. Post this, an increasing number of vendors in the market, both in the EU and other regions, are focusing on deploying the continuous vulcanization process for production. Through this process, a complete hose is produced via the extrusion process and is then vulcanized.

These analysts forecast the global fire hose market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2016-2020. According to the fire hose market report, Product innovation is crucial as it ensures organizational competence and competitiveness in the market. Fire hoses are an important tool in fire safety, and reliability and durability are expected qualities in any product. In the case of forest fires or large-scale industrial accidents, firefighters often must extend the hose to a long distance over rough terrain.

In terms of revenue, the Type 3 segment led the global fire hose market and is likely to continue its dominance over the next four years. The growth of this product segment is attributable to the fact that Type 3 hoses have an exterior elastomeric covering that ensures low absorption of liquids and high resistance to abrasion and heat. Moreover, Type 3 hoses are more durable and have negligible friction loss in comparison to the other type of hoses, leading to their increased adoption.

The fire hose market is extremely competitive because of the presence of a large number of vendors. The availability R&D facilities and investments by the market leaders ensure that product innovation is always given top priority. The vendors compete on the basis of price, quality, branding, and customer service. Since there is little differentiation between the products offered in fire hose market, vendors are focusing on launching new technologies.

The Americas accounted for the majority of fire hose market shares and will continue to lead the market until the end of 2020. The market for fire hose is mature in the region compared to other regions owing to the strong presence of several well-established vendors in countries like the US and Canada that provide custom municipal, forestry, and industrial hoses for the safety of firefighters and others.

Global Fire Hose Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fire hose by manufacturers.

Another related report is Global Fire Sprinklers Market 2016-2020, one driver spurring growth in this market is the cost benefits of sprinkler systems. The domestic sprinkler system is available at a low cost, with a price range similar to that of a domestic smoke alarm. The cost per life saved by a fire sprinkler system is lesser than that of smoke alarms. The sprinkler system and smoke alarm can be effective in reducing the number of expected fire deaths per year.

