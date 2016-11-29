

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) said that it has agreed to acquire SquareTrade from a group of shareholders, including Bain Capital Private Equity and Bain Capital Ventures, for about $1.4 billion. The transaction is expected to close in January 2017.



The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Allstate's earnings per share for three years, including the amortization of intangible assets, and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX