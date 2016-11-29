

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) said it begins offering 3 video streaming services - DIRECTV NOW, FreeVIEW and Fullscreen - On November 30.



'Sign up online for DIRECTV NOW or Fullscreen. Within minutes, you have the power to stream content over a U.S. internet connection on a variety of devices. No set-top-boxes, satellite dishes, annual contracts or credit checks required,' the company said.



DIRECTV NOW programming packages are seeded from existing satellite TV service, putting popular channels together for a value: Live a Little - $35 per month (60+ channels); Just Right - $50 per month (80+ channels); Go Big - $60 per month (100+ channels); Gotta Have it - $70 per month (120+ channels).



Fans of HBO and Cinemax can add these channels for just $5 each per month in addition to base programming package.



DIRECTV NOW will be available at launch through Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick; Android mobile devices and tablets; iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; Chromecast (Android at launch; iOS in 2017); Google Cast-enabled LeEco ecotvs and VIZIO SmartCast Displays; Internet Explorer, Chrome and Safari web browsers



In 2017, the company plans to add more devices to lineup including Roku streaming players and Roku TV models3, Amazon Fire tablets, and Smart TVs from Samsung and other leading brands.



Customers can get an Apple TV included with 3 months pre-paid of any DIRECTV NOW package. Apple TV features high-performance hardware and an intuitive and fun user interface using voice and the Siri Remote.



Starting tomorrow, LeEco is also offering DIRECTV NOW service with the purchase of LeEco smartphones and TVs.



Mobilizing entertainment is at the heart of our collaboration with Fullscreen Media, a global leader in social-first entertainment experiences that knows mobile video users best. Tailored for digital natives, Fullscreen SVOD launched earlier this year and is $5.99 per month.



Now AT&T will introduce an exclusive offer for our Mobility customers. Enjoy Fullscreen at no charge for 1 year included with eligible new and existing wireless plans with messaging service.



AT&T said it will continue to provide DIRECTV's premium satellite TV entertainment service. This includes most advanced Genie HD DVR and an outstanding lineup of live and on-demand programming, plus add-on features like premium sports packages and the industry's best picture format: 4K Ultra High Definition. The DIRECTV App also lets satellite customers watch all live and recorded programs virtually anywhere. AT&T will continue to offer U-verse TV and internet service.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX