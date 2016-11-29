Western Circle Ltd, trading as Cashfloat.co.uk, have stepped beyond their role as a short term loan provider in order to offer practical advice for a range of common problems experienced by UK citizens.

Cashfloat's new 'Cashfloat Moments' are designed to provide people with the credit that they need, fast. It covers a range of emergencies one may experience, offering a quick and practical solution followed by a more thorough analysis of the overall situation.

"We're really trying to help as much as possible. If your car has broken down, we give you detailed instructions about what to do right away, as well as practical advice on how to finance the repairs. If you need help with medical expenses, or if you're not sure whether to replace or repair a household appliance, we want to be there for you," explains Jeremy Lloyd, Director at Cashfloat.

Several types of research suggest that mobile phones become the first aid instrument of choice for many people to handle urgent situations. Google defines those cases as Micro-moments and in fact shows that more people are living through sequences of moments that requires fast, practical and very effective solutions. Cashfloat moments expedite credit is designed to provide individuals in the UK instant credit when facing the challenge of a moment. With dedicated help desk and fast-track service to ensure people meeting moment urgencies gets the priority they need.

About Cashfloat

Cashfloat.co.uk is a trading style of Western Circle Limited, an FCA-fully authorised direct lender. The Cashfloat model is based on fundamentally good morals and very advanced artificial intelligence technology designed to help and protect people taking payday loans online.

