Leading RPA Manufacturer Seeks Spanish Defence Industry Suppliers

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPAS) systems, tactical reconnaissance radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems solutions, has announced that it intends to hold three 'industry days' across Spain in January 2017.

GA-ASI was selected by the Spanish Ministry of Defence to provide the Predator B RPAS to the Spanish Air Force and is seeking to increase its number of Spanish defence industry suppliers in the fields of:

1) Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Operations

2) Sensor Data Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination

3) Airborne Sensors

4) Global Supply Chain for aircraft components and manufacturing

5) Unmanned Aircraft research and development projects.

Spanish companies with proven aerospace and defence capabilities that are able to provide services in these areas are invited to come and meet with GA-ASI representatives at one of the following three industry days in Madrid, Malaga, or Bilbao.

"GA-ASI's commitment to providing the best available remotely piloted aircraft technology to the Spanish Air Force means identifying and establishing relationships with companies across Spain who can assist with that effort," said Mark Gist, director of international cooperation, GA-ASI.

Companies wishing to meet with GA-ASI representatives during the event should visit http://www.theomxevents.com/ga for additional information and event registration. Please note that companies are respectfully requested to provide their company overview presentations in English.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., an affiliate of General Atomics, delivers situational awareness by providing remotely piloted aircraft systems, radar, and electro-optic and related mission systems solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Aircraft Systems business unit is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA systems, including Predator A, Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper and Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper Extended Range (ER), Gray Eagle and Gray Eagle ER, Predator CAvenger, and Avenger ER, Predator XP, and Certifiable Predator B. It also manufactures a variety of solid-state digital Ground Control Stations (GCS), including the next-generation Advanced Cockpit GCS, and provides pilot training and support services for RPA field operations. The Mission Systems business unit designs, manufactures, and integrates the Lynx Multi-mode Radar and sophisticated Claw sensor control and image analysis software into both manned and remotely piloted aircraft. It also focuses on providing integrated sensor payloads and software for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft platforms and develops high energy lasers, electro-optic sensors, and meta-material antennas. For more information, please visit www.ga-asi.com.

Predator, Reaper, Avenger, Lynx, and Claw are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

