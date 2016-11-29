XMedius Strengthens Partnership with AudioCodes

Companies collaborate on Unified Communications productivity by integrating XMediusFAX® solution with AudioCodes CloudBond' 365

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2016 XMedius, a leading global provider of enterprise-grade Secure File Exchange solutions, today announced that its Fax-over-IP (FoIP) solution, XMediusFAX®, will be integrated with AudioCodes' CloudBond' 365. The combined solutions will offer XMedius access to AudioCodes' Value Added Resellers, their large installed base as well as exposure through their different marketing initiatives. AudioCodes is one of the principal manufacturers and sellers of advanced Voice over IP and converged VoIP and Data networking products and applications to service providers and enterprises.

AudioCodes' CloudBond' 365 is a complete Skype for Business enterprise voice solution for Office 365 customers, part of AudioCodes' One Voice for Skype for Business suite of products and services that simplify and accelerate Skype for Business enterprise voice deployments.

The integration of XMediusFAX® into the CloudBond' 365 environment will provide enterprises a fully tested solution for Skype for Business that includes call control via the CloudBond' 365 appliance and fax server capabilities via the XMediusFAX® solution. XMediusFAX® solutions provide the fastest and most reliable Fax over IP technology available. Easy to use, these software-based solutions enable the secure transmission of sensitive documents using standardized T.38 Fax-over-IP and G.711 Fax Pass-Through protocols. With more and more enterprises replacing existing analog and TDM phones with IP phones, fax transmission is a challenge and requires a reliable solution that is designed to integrate seamlessly with the new IP telephony infrastructure. XMedius solutions are expressly designed to address this need. AudioCodes has brought to market a range of solutions for transmitting faxes over IP networks, making it the ideal business partner for XMedius.

"Helping our channels to provide their customers with an end-to-end Skype for Business solution is important to us, and fax is a critical component to a company's communications environment," said Jeroen Engering, Director Cloud Applications at AudioCodes. "Our CloudBond 365 appliance empowers our channel with flexible deployment models and we are delighted to add XMedius, a world-class player in the fax industry, to our list of technology partners."

"Our industry experience tells us that many companies desperately need accessible, affordable and innovative end-to-end Secure File Exchange solutions, and our Fax-over-IP solutions directly address this need," said Sebastien Boire-Lavigne, Executive Vice President and CTO at XMedius."Our collaboration with AudioCodes will allow us to provide a fax solution that is secure and that offers the effortless integration and automation of fax handling with existing business applications."

