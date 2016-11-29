

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 0.7458 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 2-week high of 0.7497.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie dropped to 1.4202 and 83.61 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4181 and 83.73, respectively.



Against the Canadian and New Zealand dollars, the aussie edged down to 1.0017 and 1.0547 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0007 and 1.0575, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.45 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.04 against the kiwi.



