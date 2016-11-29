

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The pace of decline in German import prices slowed for a sixth straight month in October and at a steeper rate, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



The import price index decreased 0.6 percent year-on-year following 1.8 percent fall in September. Economists had forecast a 0.8 percent decline.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices rose 0.9 percent in October, after a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month. Prices increased for a second straight month.



Excluding crude oil and mineral oil products, import prices decreased 0.7 percent from a year ago, but grew 0.4 percent from the previous month.



Export prices fell 0.1 percent annually in October after a 0.6 percent slump in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, prices 0.3 percent in October after remaining unchanged in September.



