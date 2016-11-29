

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick Plc (CWK.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half statutory profit before tax climbed 38.4% to 40.4 million pounds from 29.2 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 30.8% to 62.5 pence from 47.8 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 37.9 million pounds, compared to 30.6 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 58.3 pence, compared to 50.0 pence last year.



Revenue increased 16 percent to 580.8 million pounds from 501.0 million pounds last year. Underlying revenue growth was 8%.



Further, the company said it is increasing interim dividend by 12.9 percent to 13.1 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Martin Davey, Cranswick's Chairman, said, 'The Board believes that Cranswick remains well positioned to deliver our expectations for the current financial year and also to meet the challenges that may arise as it continues its successful long-term development.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX