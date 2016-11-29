Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 29 November 2016 at 9.30 a.m.



TANYA STROHMAYER IS APPOINTED AS MARIMEKKO'S HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR



Tanya Strohmayer, BBA (political science/international business), 46, has been appointed as Marimekko's Human Resources Director and member of the Management Group. She will start in the position by 28 February 2017.



Tanya Strohmayer has long experience of international human resources development and management. She will join Marimekko from her current position as Human Resources Director at Huurre Group. Previously she has worked, for example, as Human Resources Director at Paulig Group as well as in various development and project management positions at Nokia Corporation.



"People are our key asset in building our success and implementing our international growth strategy. HR leadership plays a significant role in developing a company, its corporate culture as well as competence and talent required for internationalisation. We are now strengthening our Management Group in this respect. Tanya Strohmayer has substantial experience of business-driven HR operations as well as talent and leadership development in an international environment. It's great to have a professional like her to take charge of our HR strategy and its implementation," says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko's President and CEO.



