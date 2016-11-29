

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 30 September 2016 dropped to 99.1 million pounds from 467.3 million pounds in the prior year, due to a lower revaluation surplus in 2016, compared with 2015. Earnings per share declined to 35.5 pence from 167.4 pence last year.



EPRA earnings increased by 8.0% to 39.0 million pounds from 36.1 million pounds in the previous year. EPRA EPS was 14.0 pence, 7.7% above last year. The increase in earnings was driven principally by increased net property income, partly offset by higher finance costs.



Rents receivable increased by 7.2% to 98.4 million pounds from the prior year's 91.8 million pounds as it continues to convert portfolio's reversionary potential into contracted cash flow.



Revenue for the year grew to 106.2 million pounds from 98.7 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 7.55 pence per share, an increase of 9.0% on last year's final dividend (6.925 pence). This brings the total dividend for the year to 14.7 pence per share, an increase of 6.9% on 2015.



