

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Torotrak Plc. (TRK.L) reported that its net loss attributable to the owners of the parent company for the six months ended 30 September 2016 narrowed to 3.51 million pounds or 0.65 pence per share from 9.43 million pounds or 2.50 pence per share in the prior year, due to the exceptional costs in the previous period of 6.0 million pounds relating to the restructure of the Flybrid acquisition agreement, write down of the Group's investment in, and loan to, Rotrex A/S and other restructuring costs.



The operating loss before intangible asset amortisation (know-how) and exceptional items for the period was 3.3 million pounds, in line with the same period last year. The reduction in gross profit of 0.2 million pounds and higher non-cash expenses, being depreciation and share-based payments, of £0.2 million were offset by an 11 per cent reduction in net cash operating expenses of 0.4 million pounds.



Revenue for the period declined to 0.9 million pounds from 1.2 million pounds reflecting the focus on business development activities related to licensing V-Charge and KERS and customer funded development programmes commencing part way through the period.



