Alfa Laval (STO:ALFA) a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling has won an order to supply Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers to a power plant in the Middle East. The order, booked in the Energy Process segment, has a value of approximately SEK 100 million and delivery is scheduled for 2017.

The heat exchangers will recover energy and generate steam to the gas turbine to increase the energy efficiency of the power plant.

"I am very pleased to announce that we, within a short period, have won a second large order for our OLMI heat exchangers," says Svante Karlsson, President of the Process Technology division in Alfa Laval. "The Alfa Laval OLMI product range are both high-performing and reliable which are important factors for customers in the demanding power industry."

Did you know that… Alfa Laval OLMI heat exchangers can weigh as much as 400 tons and handle pressures and temperatures up to 620 bar and 1000°C respectively?

About Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of specialized products and engineering solutions based on its key technologies of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling.

The company's equipment, systems and services are dedicated to assisting customers in optimizing the performance of their processes. The solutions help them to heat, cool, separate and transport products in industries that produce food and beverages, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, starch, sugar and ethanol.

Alfa Laval's products are also used in power plants, aboard ships, oil and gas exploration, in the mechanical engineering industry, in the mining industry and for wastewater treatment, as well as for comfort climate and refrigeration applications.

Alfa Laval's worldwide organization works closely with customers in nearly 100 countries to help them stay ahead in the global arena. Alfa Laval is listed on Nasdaq OMX, and, in 2015, posted annual sales of about SEK 39.7 billion (approx. 4.25 billion Euros). The company has about 17 500 employees.

