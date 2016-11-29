GROUPE ATLAND Appoints Olivier Piani to Its Strategy Committee

PARIS, November 29, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

GROUPE ATLAND is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Olivier Piani. This follows on two major developments, the recent acquisition of real estate development company FINANCIERE RIVE GAUCHE (FRG), and portfolio management company, VOISIN, in 2015

Working closely with Georges Rocchietta, Chairman and Co-Founder of ATLAND, and alongside the other members of the committee, Olivier Piani will actively participate in the company's continued growth across all Group activities: real estate development, investment and asset management.

Georges Rocchietta: 'ATLAND has achieved significant growth given the acquisition of VOISIN last year and FRG this summer. At this turning point in our history, we continue to reinforce our strong team with key skills to build upon our success. We are very pleased to welcome Olivier Piani to our Strategy Committee. His appointment also reflects our desire to strengthen the group's governance.'

Olivier Piani: 'Joining ATLAND's Strategy Committee is a welcome return to the agility and dynamism of an entrepreneurial and ambitious real estate operator. The achievements, experience and skills of ATLAND's management convinced me to participate in its growth.'

Olivier Piani, 62, has over 25 years of experience in international real estate. Olivier Piani was most recently the CEO of Allianz Real Estate. Joining in 2008, he developed and managed a global investment and international management platform with more than 400 employees. Previously, he was CEO of GE Capital Real Estate Europe, where he built a pan-European investment portfolio. Prior to joining GE in 1998, he was CEO of UIC-Sofal and Deputy Head of Real Estate Restructuring of the Paribas Group.

GROUPE ATLAND STRATEGY COMMITTEE

Georges Rocchietta

Chairman of ATLAND

Francois-Xavier Mauron

Head of Investments at Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners

Sophie Nordmann Caetano

Head of Investments at Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners

Jean-Louis Blanc

Former member of the ENGIE Executive Committee

XEOS

Represented by Lionel Vedie de La Hesliere



About ATLAND:

Groupe ATLAND is a French real estate operator with €700 million of assets under management across the residential, commercial and hospitality sectors. Key investors in the group include Edmond de Rothschild Investment Partners, Crédit Foncier and Tikehau Capital. Through its listed REIT, FONCIÈRE ATLAND, the company co-invests, asset manages and develops turnkey projects for institutional investors. It also operates regulated real estate collective investment schemes via its subsidiary VOISIN, an AMF approved portfolio management company.

