Cargotec Corporation: Hiab announces an extended warranty of two years on MULTILIFT hooklifts and skiploaders

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 10.00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, announces an extended warranty of two years on all MULTILIFT hooklifts and skiploaders globally. The new warranty terms are valid for deliveries from factory as of 1 January 2017 for new orders received from week 45 onwards. The extended warranty was announced first in connection to the Pollutec exhibition in Lyon, France.

The new standard warranty is two years for all MULTILIFT products. The new structural frame warranty is five years for PLC controlled MULTILIFT hooklifts and skiploaders.

"MULTILIFT demountables are known for their performance, durability and reliability. With the extended warranty, we want to show our customers and dealers that we as a manufacturer trust our products with confidence. We build our products with care and we believe in them. The renewed warranty is also a response to the market demand and helps us to deliver on our strategic growth ambitions," comments Hans Ekman, Head of Sales and Product Business Management, Demountables at Hiab.

With Hiab ProCareTM service agreement, the MULTILIFT warranty can be further extended beyond the standard two years.

MULTILIFT products are presented at Pollutec 2016 in Lyon, France, from 29 November to 2 December on Hiab's stand 112 in Hall 2, Aisle G.

Read more about the extended warranty (http://www.hiab.com/en/global/about-us/newsroom/news/multilift-two-year-warranty/)

For more information, please contact:

Hans Ekman, Director, Sales and Product Business Management, Demountables, Hiab, tel. +358 400 439 972, hans.ekman@hiab.com

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com

