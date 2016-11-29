Systemair AB: Changes in the Systemair Group Management

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) change the Group Management.

Ulrika Molander, Vice President Production, will become member of Systemair Group Management starting December 1, 2016.

"Ulrika joined Systemair in February 2016 and her knowledge has proven to be a great resource for Systemair. With her experience Ulrika will play an important role in our continued development. Ulrika can with her expertise in the area of production contribute to our ongoing efforts to continuously improve the efficiency and increase the profitability of the company. We welcome Ulrika as a new member of Group management. "says Roland Kasper, CEO Systemair.

Ulrika joined Systemair AB on February 23 and is responsible for the production area within Systemair Group. Furthermore, Ulrika also have overall responsibility for quality, environment and logistics within the group. Ulrika has extensive experience working in production. Ulrika was former Managing Director at BDX AB. Ulrika has previously worked at Sapa Profiler AB for 15 years where she has been planning manager, plant manager, Supply Chain Director and Operations Director.

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 44 009

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com)

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 49 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.1 billion in financial year 2015/16 and currently employs about 5,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 12 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, VEAB, Fantech, Menerga and Holland Heating brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 60 companies.

Pressrelease_Changes_Group_Management-GB (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2059955/772192.pdf)



