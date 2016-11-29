Account takeover and new account fraud is estimated to grow by 60 percent to nearly $8 billion in 2018, according to Javelin Research, threatening both consumers and businesses that rely on trusted online identities.

One of the most effective weapons for cybercriminals are "bot" networks that unleash sophisticated brute-force attempts to breach customer identities. One recent attack on a large retailer's web site consisted of 300,000 login attempts -- coming from thousands of IP addresses -- in a single day.

Network Protected Identity (www.gigya.com/npi) helps make sites and consumers safe by monitoring for identity attacks across Gigya's network of thousands of websites and stepping up authentication for users when account takeover threats are detected.

All of this is done while maintaining confidentiality -- no customer data or information about which sites are being targeted is shared between Gigya customers and their sites.

Network Protected Identity will be provided free to all Gigya customers using the company's Registration-as-a-Service (RaaS) product. This is the first in a planned suite of features called Gigya Network Effects, which will monitor and analyze the Gigya platform's 1.1 billion identities to deliver elevated security.

"Security doesn't succeed in silos," said Patrick Salyer, chief executive officer of Gigya. "Network Protected Identity is a groundbreaking way to create strength -- and safety -- in numbers by instantly and automatically sharing threat insights across the thousands of websites that rely on Gigya to manage customer identity, making everyone more secure."

More information on Network Protected Identity from Gigya, which will be available in the first quarter of 2017, is available at www.gigya.com/npi.

About Gigya

Gigya's Customer Identity Management platform is helping companies build trusted digital relationships with over 1.1 billion consumers. With Gigya's technology, businesses increase registrations and identify customers across devices, consolidate data into rich customer profiles and provide better services, products and experiences by integrating data into marketing and service applications. For global businesses operating in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, Gigya optimizes compliance and customer trust, with discrete regional data centers and customer self-service options for managing profile, preference, opt-in and consent settings. More than 700 of the world's leading businesses rely on Gigya to build identity-driven relationships and to provide scalable, secure and compliant customer identity and access management.

