The new Dicloreumdol® is now available in Italy, promoted and commercialized by the leading Italian pharmaceutical company Alfa Wassermann, as a result of a partnership with the Swiss Company APR Applied Pharma Research.

Dicloreumdol® is a new tablet product containing Diclofenac a proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID). It is based on the APR's patented Dynamic Buffering Technology (DBT), that secures faster pain relief in common acute conditions. The patented DBT includes a unique blend of Diclofenac and bicarbonate that creates a suitable microenvironment at gastro-intestinal level, avoiding precipitation of acid Diclofenac in the gastric environment and thus allowing a fast absorption and a reduction of the inter-subjects variability without affecting overall tolerability and safety of the drug product. Pharmacokinetic data support its positive results in terms of an immediate and ready absorption in the gastro-intestinal tract, hence achieving a faster onset of action.

"With this latest launch, Alfa Wassermann OTC Business Unit Division aims to strengthen its position and enlarge its pain relief product portfolio in the body pain self-medication market, whose value in Italy accounts for about 270 mio €, including both topical and oral analgesic drugs for adults,"states Marco Torriglia, Alfa Wassermann OTC Business Unit director."This operation is highly strategic for our business and we are confident it could help us increase our MS, which is now around 9%. That's why we decided to support the Dicloreumdol® promotion, together with all of our Dicloreum® OTC range of products, and invest in an advertising campaign."

Thanks to its formulation and new oral delivery system, Dicloreumdol® guarantees rapid absorption, with maximum concentration achieved 30 minutes faster than reference market products, thus helping provide prompt onset of analgesic action

"We are proud of this new launch in the Italian market in partnership with Alfa Wasserman, which is demonstrating to appreciate the value-added solutions we offer for the benefit of patients and consumers," said Paolo Galfetti, Chief Executive Officer of APR. "APR's Diclofenac drugs, including DBT based ones, are currently marketed and promoted in several countries all over the world, thanks to a wide network of partners, such as Novartis AG as well as Depomed for US market and Canada. Approximately 100 million doses of APR's Diclofenac DBT are sold every year, confirming the distinctive and exclusive competitive advantage of APR's formulation over conventional preparations."

About APR APPLIED PHARMA RESEARCH

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR's business model is currently focused on two pillars: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with international sales on a worldwide basis.

For press releases and other company information, please visit: www.apr.ch.

About ALFA WASSERMANN

Alfa Wassermann is a pharmaceutical group with an Italian heart and an international outlook. Founded in 1948, the company has gradually established itself on the market thanks to heavy investments in research and technology that have produced innovative drugs of great success in the two main areas of activity: prescription patent drugs and OTC products. This work in research laboratories has resulted in a long series of patents that have marked the success of Alfa Wassermann in the domestic and international markets: over 60% of the Group revenue is now generated by its own products. To meet the challenges of the global market, Alfa Wassermann has been gradually extending its international presence. Already, there are 10 subsidiaries in several European countries and outside Europe. Alfa Wassermann products are now available in over 65 other countries through qualified local distributors. Alfa Wassermann and its subsidiaries are companies of Alfasigma Group.

For press releases and other company information, please visit: http://www.alfawassermann.it.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161129005605/en/

Contacts:

APR:

PAOLO GALFETTI (CEO)

Tel: +41 91 695 70 20

paolo.galfetti@apr.ch | www.apr.ch

or

ALFA WASSERMAN:

MARCO TORRIGLIA (OTC Business Unit Director)

Tel: +39 051 64 89 511

marco.torriglia@alfawassermann.it | www.alfawassermann.it

or

HAVAS PR MILAN:

Press Office

SARA BERNABOVI

T: +39 02 85457032 or email to sara.bernabovi@havaspr.com