OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/29/16 -- PiiComm Inc., a five-time growth award winning business, seeks to broaden its status as a leading enterprise provider of SaaS and Mobility Services by announcing today that it has acquired Sibyl Groupe Conseil Inc., an IT Services and Software Development firm near Montreal, Quebec.

The acquisition of Sibyl secures the competence and deep knowledge that has been built up over many years of collaboration between both companies. Combined, they can offer their collective clients a rich portfolio of products and services that includes state-of-the-art technology, software development services, device management, IT services and cloud-based SaaS solutions.

"We have had tremendous success with helping enterprise businesses transform during the technology revolution by providing strategic services and SaaS offerings such as our fast growing ShipTrack product. Sibyl is a solid company with over 25 years of delivering successful IT services, has a loyal customer base, and an amazing team of software architects, designers, developers, and technicians with decades of enterprise experience. With this newly combined team, we will be stronger and better positioned to provide clients with innovative solutions by developing the products and services of tomorrow," said CEO at PiiComm, Shawn Sicard. "This addition is just one part of our continued growth strategy at PiiComm and we're very excited about our future."

"As we begin this new chapter, we look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, and more specifically to benefit from PiiComm's substantial resources, capabilities and global reach," said Founder and President of Sibyl Groupe Conseil Inc., Yves Lessard.

About PiiComm

PiiComm is one of the most experienced firms in North America for designing, deploying and supporting mobility solutions for business. PiiComm takes the complexity out of implementing emerging technologies by tailoring a custom mobility solution and offering it as a managed service allowing customers to focus on their business. With many years of providing Managed Mobility Services, PiiComm keeps clients operational and enjoying substantial reductions in lost productivity costs with a truly innovative mobility solution for profitable business growth. PiiComm has been recognized in the HOT 50 ranking of Top New Growth Companies and consecutive years ranking as one of Canada's Top 500 Fastest-Growing Companies. Learn more at www.piicomm.ca.

