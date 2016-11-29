BURLINGTON, Mass. and SAN FRANCISCO, 2016-11-29 12:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Resources Group (DRG), a leading provider of proprietary data products and solutions to the healthcare industry, and Zephyr Health, the leading Insights-as-a-Service solution provider for life sciences companies, today announced a new strategic data and analytics partnership. The partnership will pair DRG's best-in-class data and information services with Zephyr Health's analytics and insights technology to deliver unique and dynamic market access solutions for commercial teams within the life sciences industry.



Through this collaboration, DRG and Zephyr Health will offer unique solutions that integrate provider, institution and payer data to bring rich, actionable insights to commercial teams. These solutions will enable life sciences sales and account teams to be at the forefront of understanding the most recent changes to payer or formulary status for their target markets and customers.



The partnership's first offering, "Market Access Potential" is a user-centric, analytics suite that leverages the new, advanced capabilities in the Zephyr Illuminate software platform as well as DRG's rich market access data. Market Access Potential will provide users real-time, relevant insights for improved account planning and customer engagement. This new platform will transform how market access data is managed within commercial teams, enabling a sales representative to understand physician access, formulary pull-through, and the increasing role of Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) in physician decision making. Market Access Potential is currently enrolling charter customers and will be broadly available early in 2017.



Matthew McKnight, COO of DRG, commented, "As the healthcare access and reimbursement environment continues to evolve, DRG's partnership with Zephyr Health empowers life sciences companies by combining Zephyr's innovative software and intuitive design with proprietary data and analytics from DRG to provide a product that dramatically improves the efficiency and effectiveness of sales teams. By combining efforts, DRG and Zephyr Health have created a unique market access and reimbursement solution for the next wave of life science industry drug launches."



"We are excited to be working with DRG, an industry leader in market access data, to optimize how information is consumed by life sciences teams, and develop real-time recommendations for messaging and customer engagement," said Lance Scott, President and CEO, Zephyr Health. "Linking specific health plan information and providing visibility to the formulary and reimbursement status of a company's product at the individual physician level is a game-changer for commercial teams operating in a complicated and dynamic physician access landscape."



About Decision Resources Group



Decision Resources Group, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., offers best-in-class, high-value data, analytics and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, delivered by more than 1000 employees across 17 global locations. DRG provides the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, payer, provider, and financial services industries with the tools, insights and advice they need to compete and thrive in an increasingly complex and value-based marketplace.



DRG's Real World Data (RWD) repository covers over 260 million unique US patients with over five years of historical data. This robust claims data, combined with electronic health records (EHR) detail, allows for comprehensive analyses of in-market patient care, patient cost burden, and trends in patient outcomes. Additionally, DRG's RWD repository, integrated with leading formulary coverage analysis in the US, enables detailed profiling of health care provider prescribing and treatment behavior, and assists pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in identifying and eliminating barriers to patient access.



www.DecisionResourcesGroup.com



About Zephyr Health



Zephyr Health helps life sciences companies - pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics - engage the right physicians, accounts and institutions using insights from global health data. Zephyr Illuminate™ is a leading Insights-as-a-Service solution that integrates thousands of data sources to create precise and predictive insights. From pre-launch to product maturity, life sciences companies can make confident decisions faster with data-driven targeting and deep customer profiles. Zephyr Health's customers include several of the Top 10 Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medical Device companies.



Zephyr Health is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, UK, and Pune, India. Zephyr Health is venture backed by Google Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Icon Ventures. For more information, please visit: www.zephyrhealth.com.



