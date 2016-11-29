NOKIA: Nokia and Elisa deliver first cloud-based Voice over LTE and Voice over Wi-Fi® service in Finland

Press Release

Commercial VoLTE and VoWi-Fi service to enhance call quality across Finland, even in remote areas and inside buildings

Nokia's cloud-based IMS core enables efficient provision of digital voice services



29 November, 2016

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has deployed its Voice over LTE and Voice over Wi-Fi® technology in Finland to enable operator Elisa to dramatically enhance the quality of its mobile voice services in homes, offices and remote locations across the country.

As a result of Elisa's nationwide launch of the VoLTE service, its customers will also be able to experience faster call connectivity while enjoying high 4G data speeds. The addition of Voice over Wi-Fi will allow Elisa customers to use any Wi-Fi access point for voice calling in areas where mobile coverage may be limited, such as inside buildings. These technologies also support video calls over both the 4G and Wi-Fi connections.

Nokia has enabled the services using its cloud-based IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) core, which also includes Nokia's Telecom Application Server (TAS) to provide enhanced flexibility and scalability due it being a cloud-based technology. By deploying the Nokia TAS, Elisa can deliver all call features demanded by its customers over the LTE network.

About the solution

Nokia's voice core technology, including its IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and Telecom Application Server (TAS) on the telco cloud, Open Border Gateway and Traffica (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/traffica) for VoLTE

Nokia services expertise including planning, implementation and deployment, testing, acceptance and support services

Sami Komulainen, Vice Precident, Mobile Network Services of Elisa said: "The newly launched Wi-Fi and 4G calling capability is a great extension to our existing mobile communication services. Mobile reception problems in low-energy houses and old buildings with thick walls are quite typical. Taking new technologies into use helps us to provide our customers with better quality and seamless coverage even in the most challenging places."

Tommi Uitto, head of Mobile Networks global product sales at Nokia said: "Nokia is a leader in cloud and new generation VoLTE and VoWiFi technologies. By leveraging our technology and services expertise we are able to provide a solution that will allow Elisa's customers to benefit from high quality voice calls with faster set-up times as well as a longer battery life compared to using other OTT voice app services."

Resources

Web Page: Nokia IMS (https://networks.nokia.com/products/ip-multimedia-subsystem-ims-core-products)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in creating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

About Elisa

Elisa is a telecommunications, ICT and online service company serving 2.3 million consumer, corporate and public administration organisation customers. Elisa provides environmentally sustainable services for communication and entertainment, and tools for improving operating methods and productivity of organisations. In Finland Elisa is the market leader in mobile subscriptions. Cooperation with Vodafone and Telenor enables globally competitive services. Elisa is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Large Cap with approximately 200 000 shareholders. Elisa's revenue in 2015 was 1.57 billion euros and it employed 4,100 people. www.elisa.com (http://www.elisa.com)

